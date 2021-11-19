Austria faces major protests over lockdown and mandatory Covid vaccines --Germany also considers tighter restrictions as both countries post low vaccination rates | 19 Nov 2021 | Vienna is bracing itself for massive demonstrations on Saturday against a 20-day national lockdown, imposed from next Monday in a bid to break a runaway fourth wave of Covid-19. At least 10,000 people are expected to attend a rally in the Austrian capital organised by the populist opposition Freedom Party (FPÖ). On Friday it described the new restrictions -- and plans for a Covid-19 vaccine mandate from February -- as proof that Austria "is now a dictatorship." From Monday all Austrians, regardless of vaccination status, are required to stay at home except for essential reasons such as food shopping, exercise, religious services and medical appointments.