Austria Orders Lockdown for the Unvaccinated, Directs Police to Carry Out Spot Checks --All interactions with the police will include checking people's vaccination status. --| 14 Nov 2021 | Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on Sunday announced the country is placing millions of people who aren't fully vaccinated for COVID-19 on lockdown starting Monday. Under the measures revealed on Sunday, unvaccinated people are ordered to stay at home except for limited reasons. The rules, the government said, will be enforced by police officers who will be out on the streets carrying out spot checks on people who are in public. Unvaccinated people can only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons like going to work or shopping for essentials. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said there will be thorough police checks and fines of up to 1,450 euros ($1,660) for breaches, and all interactions with the police will include checking people's vaccination status. The move drew considerable condemnation online, with some commentators noting that it would severely limit freedom of movement for potentially millions of people. [Time to wake up. We are now officially entering Fourth Reich territory. Anyone pondering the overthrow of these COVID Nazis? Enough is enough. --LRP]