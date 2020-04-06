Authors retract influential study linking hydroxychloroquine to mortality risk for coronavirus patients | 04 June 2020 | Three authors have retracted an influential study on the risks of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the COVID-19 virus. The article, published in the journal Lancet, had found that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, increased mortality and heart problems in patients suffering from the coronavirus. It had been cited in criticizing President Trump's promotion of the drug as a remedy for the disease. But questions arose about how one of the authors, Dr. Sapan Desai, and the company he owns, Surgisphere, were able to compile a massive dataset with very few employees and in a short amount of time. The authors said they are retracting the article, as they "can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources" because Surgisphere would not provide the dataset for an independent review.