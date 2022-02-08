Ayman al-Zawahiri 'dead' - Al-Qaeda boss dies from asthma in Afghan mountain hideout, reports claim | 20 Nov 2020 | Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri who took over after the death of Osama bin Laden has reportedly died in Afghanistan. Al-Zawahiri - sometimes dubbed Dr. Death - last appeared in a video message for the group on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US. Arab News reports the terrorist, 68, died of natural causes related to asthma citing four sources in Pakistan and Afghanistan... An al-Qaeda translator told Arab News: "He died last week in Ghazni. He died of asthma because he had no formal treatment." A Pakistani security official added: "We believe he is no longer alive. We are firm that he has died of natural causes." Another source close to al-Qaeda said he died earlier this month and a small number of followers attended his funeral in Ghazni. "What we know is that he was having some breathing issues and has passed away somewhere in Afghanistan," they said.