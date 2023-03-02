AZ Senate Rocked By New Claims of Election Violations, Private Meeting Held as Lake's Appeal Heats Up | 2 Feb 2023 | On Wednesday, the Arizona Court of Appeals held a private meeting regarding Arizona Republican Kari Lake's election challenge as they prepare to hear damning allegations of election failures, specifically in Maricopa County. The appeals court's meeting was about Lake's appeal of a Maricopa County Superior Court decision from December, which rejected her election lawsuit against county election officials and Governor [sic] Katie Hobbs. Lake claimed that several irregularities in the 2022 gubernatorial election, including problems with voting machines at 60% of the county's 115 voting centers, suppressed the Republican Election Day vote. Two days after Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes referred Lake's case for criminal prosecution to Attorney General Kris Mayes over a tweet regarding the improper counting of ballots with mismatched signatures in Senate testimony, the court reviewed the case.