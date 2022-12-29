Baby Dies of Blood Clot After Transfusion of COVID-Vaccinated Blood, Parents Claim --The baby's mother said that Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane, Washington, threatened to call Child Protective Services (CPS) if they did not allow their baby, Alexander Eliot Bly, to receive the COVID-vaccinated blood transfusion. | 29 Dec 2022 | A 45-day-old baby named Alexander Eliot Bly died of a blood clot on February 17, 2022, after a transfusion of likely-vaccinated blood was administered against the wishes and without the knowledge of Alex's parents at Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane, Washington. "This is my son before and after he got a blood transfusion of poisoned blood. We begged the hospital to let us get pure blood. They refused and gave the blood to him without consent. He developed a blood clot instantly that stretched from his knee to his heart. He made it to two weeks before died," Hertzler said in a Facebook post.