Baby formula production halted at Abbott's Michigan plant due to flooding after severe storms | 16 June 2022 | The Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan that was at the center of the nation's baby formula crisis has stopped production again. Production of its EleCare specialty formula was stopped after severe storms in southwestern Michigan flooded areas of its Sturgis, Michigan, plant. This is the same plant that forced Abbott to issue a recall of some of its formulas in February due to contamination issues. The company, which has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said the incident will likely delay production and distribution of the infant formula for a few weeks.