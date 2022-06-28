Baby Formula Stock Rates Not Improving, May Take Months to Change - Report | 28 June 2022 | International flights carrying much-needed baby formula have touched down in the United States, but stock rates have yet to improve as supply chain woes continue hurting citizens, according to a report. Although White House officials committed to bring in enough formula for approximately 40 million 8 ounce bottles, the stock rates for formula kept sinking, per data from Information Resources Incorporated (IRI), CNN reported Tuesday. CNN noted: More than 21% of formula products -- powder, ready-to-drink and liquid -- were out of stock during the week ending June 19... Stock rates for powder formula, specifically, are even worse. More than 27% of powder formula products were out of stock during the week ending June 19, up from 25% the prior week and 23% the week before that, IRI data shows.