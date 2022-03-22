Babylon Bee Defiant 24 Hours After Twitter Lockdown for Calling Rachel Levine a 'Man' | 21 March 2022 | Christian satire site the Babylon Bee has remained defiant 24 hours after Twitter locked its account for calling the transgender HHS assistant secretary Dr. Rachel Levine a "man." On Sunday, the Babylon Bee was sentenced to Twitter jail over an article mocking USA Today for recently declaring the biological male Rachel Levine a "woman of the year." "The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine," said the headline. Twitter then locked the satire site’s account for 12 hours on the condition that they delete the tweet, alleging it violates the platform's "hateful conduct" policy. Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon said they will not cave to Twitter's demands. [The actual title should have read "The Babylon Bee's Serial Killer of the Year," because Levine forced COVID-positive patients into Pennsylvania nursing homes and thus murdered thousands of senior citizens. Sociopath Levine moved her mother out of her care home before the legislation took effect.]