Backfired: CBS's Failed Hit on DeSantis Ends Up Highlighting California Governor's 'No Bid' Vaccine Contract | 06 April 2021 | The "60 Minutes" segment on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding vaccine distribution quickly unraveled, but inadvertently brought Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom into the spotlight. The report, published Sunday, accused DeSantis of choosing Publix -- Florida's largest grocery store chain -- to partner with for the vaccine rollout due to donations the company made to his political committee. "60 Minutes" quickly faced backlash and critics began taking apart the segment, noting that the CBS show aired an edited clip of DeSantis explaining why Publix was chosen, that two Democrats publicly decried the allegations, that Publix's donations did not make up a substantial amount of funding, and much more. Critics also began calling out "60 Minutes" for airing a "hit job," as former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it, on DeSantis while ignoring the failures of Democratic governors in other states. One notable governor people pointed to was Newsom, who gave Blue Shield a $15 million no-bid contract to manage California's vaccination efforts. Blue Shield reportedly contributed almost $23 million to the Democratic governor’s campaigns and special causes throughout the years, according to Fierce Healthcare.