Backlash after Minister of Women and Gender Equality calls Taliban 'our brothers' | 27 Aug 2021 | The Canadian Minister of Women and Gender Equality has drawn significant criticism after calling the Taliban "our brothers." Maryam Monsef used the expression as she asked the Islamist terror organization to "ensure the safe and secure passage" of Canadians and allies attempting to flee Afghanistan. "I want to take this opportunity to speak with our brothers, the Taliban," Monsef said in a press briefing. "We call on you to ensure the safe and secure passage of any individual in Afghanistan out of the country."