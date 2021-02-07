Bagram: Last US and Nato forces leave key Afghanistan base | 2 July 2021 | The last US and Nato forces have left Afghanistan's Bagram airbase, the centre of the war against militants for some 20 years, US officials say. The pull-out could signal that the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is imminent. Joe Biden has said US forces will be gone by 11 September... Some 2,500-3,500 US troops were thought to be still in Afghanistan until recently and when they depart, fewer than 1,000 American soldiers will remain.