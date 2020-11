Ballot Count Upload Error in Arizona - Over 6,000 False Biden Votes Discovered | 24 Nov 2020 | Joe Biden's lead in Arizona dropped from 10,377 votes to 4,202 after a machine error was discovered on Tuesday. The error was from a faulty upload from Greenlee County, which showed 22,110 votes -- but should have been 3,723. State officials say that it was temporary and has now been corrected. Biden's lead is now back to being listed as 10,377.