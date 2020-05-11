Ballot Count Watcher Describes at Least 130,000 Ballots, All for Biden, Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night | 05 Nov 2020 | A woman monitoring the ballot counting in Detroit has asserted that at least 130,000 ballots, all for Joe Biden, were brought to the center in three vehicles at 4 a.m. In the testimonial, originally posted to Facebook Live, Connie Johnson says that people who were there counting ballots throughout the evening were ready to shut down when suddenly a white van, a Chrysler 300 and a Ferarri, pulled up with over 130,000 additional ballots.