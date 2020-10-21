Ballot drop box in LA County set on fire, prompting arson investigation --No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made | 20 Oct 2020 | A ballot drop box in Los Angeles County was deliberately set on fire Sunday evening and police have opened an arson investigation. The apparent arson took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard in Baldwin Park, a small city about 20 miles east of Los Angeles. Crews responded to the fire, which was just outside the city's public library, and extinguished the flames, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.