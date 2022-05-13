Ballot dropbox concerns in Luzerne County | 12 May 2022 | (Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, PA) A Luzerne County Elections Official reported someone trying to drop off multiple ballots. This happened Wednesday afternoon at Penn Place. Eyewitness News talked to Board of Elections Chair Denise Williams about how the incident is being handled. Williams says a woman tried to put four mail-in ballots in the drop box at Penn Place while Director of Elections Michael Susek and another employee were emptying it.