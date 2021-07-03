Ballots in Maricopa County Found Shredded and in Dumpster – Days Before Senate Audit to Begin | 06 March 2021 | Piles of shredded ballots were located today in a dumpster in Maricopa County, Arizona. This find occurs only days before the senate's audit of the county's 2020 election results is due to start. For months, the Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County have blocked and delayed any independent audit performed by the Arizona Senate of the County's results in the 2020 presidential election. As we've reported previously, after being subpoenaed by the Arizona Senate and then suing the senate to prevent a senate audit of their 2020 election results, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) agreed to have an audit if they could pick the auditors.