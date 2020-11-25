Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers moved to Sunday after positive coronavirus tests | 25 Nov 2020 | The Thanksgiving night game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Sunday afternoon, the NFL announced Wednesday. The decision came after the COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens worsened, prompting an angry response from Steelers players. This time, the Steelers lose their mini-bye week with the Thanksgiving game being moved to Sunday. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tweeted within minutes of Wednesday's announcement, expressing his disappointment: "First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can't get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh."