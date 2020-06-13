Bangladesh Medical Team Claims Ivermectin With Doxycycline Clears COVID-19 | 25 May 2020 | A Bangladeshi medical team is claiming that their research on the combination of two widely used and common drugs has yielded positive results in clearing COVID-19 patients with acute symptoms of the disease. "We have got astounding results. Out of 60 COVID-19 patients, all recovered as the combination of the two drugs were applied", said Professor Dr Md Tarek Alam, the head of medicine department at private Bangladesh Medical College Hospital (BMCH). According to Alam who is a reputed clinician in Bangladesh the antiprotozoal medicine Ivermectin in combination with one dose of the antibiotic Doxycycline yielded the results of COVID-19 patients being cleared as being negative from the disease. Alam says that the team has been prescribing the medicines to coronavirus patients most of which initially reported respiratory problems along with other symptoms who later tested positive. Alam claims that the efficacy of the combined medicines was such that the COVID-19 patients recovered within 4 days while experiencing a 50% reduction of symptoms in three days with no side effects after applying the drugs. "The repeated or second tests, in line with the procedure, reconfirmed them COVID-19 negative in all the cases under the research which found the combination to have no side effects on patients either," he said.