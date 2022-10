Bank of America Cancels Popular Conservative Twitter User Catturd's Bank Account | 12 Oct 2022 | Earlier today JPMorgan Chase Bank kicked out outspoken singer-rapper Kanye "Ye" West and told him they were going to shut down his bank accounts. They were upset with Kanye's social media posts and his T-shirt choice at a Paris fashion show. That was this afternoon. This evening Bank of America canceled popular conservative Twitter user Catturd's podcast account. No reason was given.