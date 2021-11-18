Bank of America Initiates Pilot Program Separating Vaccinated From Unvaccinated Employees | 18 Nov 2021 | A source who works with Bank of America has disclosed a pilot program beginning Nov. 18 that plans to separate vaccinated from unvaccinated employees at an administration building in Jacksonville, Florida. The source, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Epoch Times that the program was initiated as a way to bring employees back to the office after a period of working remotely during the pandemic. But the plan casts a dark shadow on our potential future society, the source said. "It’s segregation," they said. "I'm blown away."