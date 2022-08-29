Bank Australia to stop offering loans for new fossil fuel vehicles to 'combat climate change' | 20 Aug 2022 | A major Australian bank has announced it will stop offering loans for new petrol and diesel cars as part of an aggressive approach to combat climate change. Bank Australia says it will cease funding for new fossil fuel vehicles from 2025 onwards, though will continue to offer customers finance for second-hand petrol and diesel cars. "By ceasing car loans for new fossil fuel vehicles, we are sending a signal to the Australian market about the rapid acceleration in the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles we expect to see in the next few years," the bank's chief impact officer Sasha Courville said. The bank made the announcements at the National Electric Vehicle Summit in Canberra and defended the policy's introduction in just over two years, saying urgent action was needed to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees.