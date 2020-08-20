Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors of 'We Build The Wall' campaign | 20 Aug 2020 | Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and three others were arrested and charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who contributed to a fundraising campaign for a private border wall, the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York said Thursday. Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea allegedly defrauded donors of the online crowdfunding campaign known as "We Build The Wall," which raised more than $25 million. The four defendants are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon. The four men are facing charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.