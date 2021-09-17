Barnard tried to force Jewish students to violate religious laws for COVID monitoring | 16 Sept 2021 | Barnard College told its observant Jewish students that they would have to violate their religious beliefs and use a mobile application on Shabbat and during the High Holidays for COVID-19 monitoring. Observant Jews are prohibited from using technology on the Sabbath and High Holy Days, which includes Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The latter starts tonight. Cynthia Yang, the head of Barnard's Pandemic Response Team, sent an email to students who identified themselves as a "Sabbath-observer" to Barnard Residential Life and Housing Department. The email came in just hours before the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, on Monday...The email claimed that Barnard simply could not wait a day, after Rosh Hashana ended, for students to report symptoms.