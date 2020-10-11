Barr Authorizes Federal Prosecutors to Probe 'Substantial' Allegations of Voting Irregularities - Reports | 09 Nov 2020 | Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the country to "pursue substantial allegations" of voting irregularities, according to media reports citing what appears to be a leaked memo obtained by The Associated Press. The Epoch Times has yet to receive a response from the Department of Justice for comment. "I authorize you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases, as I have already done in specific instances. Such inquiries and reviews may be conducted if there are clear and apparently credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State," read part of the 2-page internal memo. The memo was sent to U.S. attorneys, assistant attorneys general for the criminal division, civil rights division, national security division, and the director of the FBI.