Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice by Thomas | 26 Oct 2020 | Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court at a White House ceremony Monday evening, capping a weeks-long partisan fight over her nomination. President Trump looked on as Justice Clarence Thomas administered the official constitutional oath to Barrett before a crowd on the South Lawn of the White House, roughly an hour after the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed Trump's third nominee to the high court in a largely party-line vote. They stood on the White House balcony, which was decorated with American flags. Barrett spoke following the oath, thanking Trump and Senate leaders and emphasizing the need for judges to put aside their personal policy views.