BART board votes to reinstate mask mandate effective immediately until Oct. 1 | 28 July 2022 | The BART Board of Directors has voted to reinstate the mask mandate on trains and at stations effective immediately until Oct. 1 unless further extended by the board. The temporary amendment requires riders to wear facemasks that fully cover their nose and mouth. Children ages two and under as well as people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate... BART police will be enforcing this mask requirement by offering free masks to anyone who needs one before issuing citations of up to $75 or ejecting riders from trains and stations.