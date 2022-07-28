BART to vote on bringing back mask mandate 10 days after requirement expired | 28 July 2022 | More than a week after BART lifted its mask mandate, its board is set to vote Thursday night on reinstating the requirement. The board will be discussing whether it wants to keep a mask mandate in place for a few more months after one expired back on July 18. Currently, masks are strongly recommended on trains, according to BART. If the mandate passes at Thursday's meeting, it could be put back in place as early as Friday require passengers to wear a mask in all paid areas.