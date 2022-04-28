BART votes to reinstate mask mandate through July 18 | 28 April 2022 | The BART Board of Directors voted to reinstate a mask mandate on Thursday where passengers and employees are required to wear masks in paid areas... This requirement applies to trains and all portions beyond the fare gates, according to a press release from BART. Children ages 2 and under, and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, are exempt from the mandate. This rule will remain in effect until July 18.