Bartiromo, Pirro and Dobbs file to dismiss Smartmatic lawsuits | 12 Feb 2021 | Fox News hosts Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro and former host Lou Dobbs filed separate motions on Friday to dismiss defamation lawsuits from Smartmatic, the voting technology company at the center of conspiracy theories about election fraud. Fox News had previously moved to dismiss the $2.7 billion lawsuit, which alleges the network and its hosts caused financial harm to the company by promoting the claims of election fraud. Smartmatic is also suing attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who have been leading proponents of the claims.