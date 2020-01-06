Bay Area cities implement curfew after George Floyd protests turn violent with looting, vandalism | 01 June 2020 | Citywide curfews have been issued in various locations in the Bay Area after protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent and destructive. This includes San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara and Walnut Creek. The order requires everyone within the city to stay home from the designated times. Alameda County Sheriff's Department issued a curfew order for the entire county beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 1. The curfew order requires all non-exempted persons in the county to remain indoors between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m...