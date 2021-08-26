BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died due to blood clot complications caused by AstraZeneca covid vaccine three weeks after she had first jab, coroner rules --Lisa Shaw, 44, died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle three weeks after first dose, heard coroner --Otherwise healthy BBC host complained of headaches, scans later found haemorrhage on brain, inquest told | 26 Aug 2021 | BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died due to complications from the AstraZeneca vaccine, a coroner concluded today in what is believed to be the first time a Covid jab has officially been ruled the underlying cause of death in the UK. The otherwise healthy 44-year-old, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died in May after developing headaches following her first dose of the British-made vaccine. Coroner Karen Dilks heard Ms Shaw suffered from blood clots in her brain which caused a deadly stroke. She passed away at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle three weeks after the injection.