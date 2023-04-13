Beer juggernaut sheds nearly $5B in value since polarizing partnership with trans activist --'This is probably the biggest controversy we've seen in a long time,' industry expert tells Fox News Digital | 12 April 2023 | Beer juggernaut Anheuser-Busch has seen its value nosedive nearly $5 billion since Bud Light's polarizing partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. According to the Dow Jones Market Data Group, Bud Light's parent company is down 4.7 percent and has lost about $4.56 billion in market cap since March 31. The beer maker's stock shed more than 1.5% on Wednesday alone. The stock was $66.73 per share on March 31 and closed at $63.38 on Wednesday.