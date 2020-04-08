Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands in Lebanon's capital | 04 Aug 2020 | A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. The blast struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ, and it was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean. The sudden devastation overwhelmed a country already struggling with both the coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis.