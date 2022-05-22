Belgium becomes first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine --Anyone testing positive must isolate for 21 days as 14 countries now confirm outbreaks and doctors warn of 'significant rise' in UK cases | 22 May 2022 | Belgium has become the first country to introduce a compulsory 21-day monkeypox quarantine - as 14 countries now confirm outbreaks of the viral disease and doctors warn of a "significant rise" in UK cases Those who contract the virus will now have to self-isolate for three weeks, Belgian health authorities have said, after three cases were recorded in the country. The infections, the first of which was recorded on Friday, are all linked to a festival in the port city of Antwerp. It comes as doctors have warned that the UK faces a "significant" rise in infections and the government's response is 'critical' in containing its spread... Health Secretary Sajid Javid yesterday revealed another 11 Britons had tested positive for the virus, taking the total to 20. The cases include a British child currently in a critical condition at a London hospital, while a further 100 infections have been recorded in Europe.