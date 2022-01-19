Belgium No Longer Recommending Moderna Vaccine for Those Under 31 Due to Risk of Heart Inflammation | 18 Jan 2022 | The nation of Belgium will no longer be recommending the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for citizens under the age of 31, after data show that using it for the first or second dose of vaccination may cause heart inflammation such as myocarditis. The decision was announced last week by the Belgian Vaccination Task Force. According to The Brussels Times, Danish studies indicate "vaccination with Moderna resulted in an increased risk of inflammation of the heart muscle in young men following the first or second dose in comparison with the Pfizer vaccine," for those between the ages of 12 and 39.