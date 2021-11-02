Berkeley's draconian COVID-19 restrictions look more like prison than college --UC-Berkeley is requiring students who live on-campus to undergo a "self-sequester" period, during which students cannot leave their dorm room to go to the store or even exercise outside alone. --One student told Campus Reform that the university is placing them under "house arrest." | 11 Feb 2021 | The University of California-Berkeley imposed a "self-sequester" period through February 15 for all on-campus residents and is not allowing them to go to the store or even exercise outside alone. The strict quarantine measures, announced February 1 by university officials, limit students who live on-campus from leaving campus unless it's an emergency, and require students to stay in their dorm room "as much as possible."