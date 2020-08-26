Berlin bans protests against coronavirus measures | 26 Aug 202 | Officials in Berlin are banning demonstrations against coronavirus prevention measures, calling the protests themselves a breach of social distancing rules. Authorities noted one protest occurring on Aug. 1 during which demonstrators flouted measures such as social distancing and mask requirements, the Associated Press reported. The protest against pandemic measures garnered nearly 15,000 marchers in the street, with demonstrators holding signs that read "Corona, false alarm" and chanting "We're here and we're loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom."