Berlin turning off city lights to save energy --About 100 public buildings in the German capital now go dark at night, the authorities say | 15 Aug 2022 | Berlin has stopped lighting up around 100 public buildings and historic landmarks since late July in order to save energy, the city's environmental administration said on Monday. The authorities say that in total, 150 buildings will soon no longer be lit up at night, following previous reports that the lighting for as many as 200 would be switched off. The environmental administration added that the process of reducing power usage would be complete by late August. Since the buildings in question are not connected to a single system, to switch off the lights, engineers and maintenance professionals have to handle buildings one by one, the statement read.