Berman to leave SDNY immediately | 20 June 2020 | Manhattan U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman announced Saturday evening that he will be leaving his post with the Southern District of New York (SDNY) "effective immediately" after U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said he had requested his official firing from President Trump... The Justice Department announced late Friday that it would replace Berman and that Berman had "stepped down." Later that night, Berman said that he had no intention of resigning from his post. On Saturday, Barr sent Berman a letter notifying him that President Trump had agreed to fire him, saying he had "chosen public spectacle over public service."