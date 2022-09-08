Bernard Kerik Says Democrats May Try to Orchestrate Trump's 'Assassination' After FBI Raid | 8 Aug 2022 | Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik said Monday he is worried Democrats might try to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The Department of Justice has not commented publicly on the raid, but Kerik claimed on Newsmax TV he is afraid for Trump's life. Kerik joined The Balance with host Eric Bolling, where he said he feels Trump is in grave danger -- not only from politically motivated prosecution -- but from the threat of death. He said: "If you remember back in 2016, right before he got elected, I was in Washington D.C. I was at a couple of different social events, and I hear people talking, they said the Democrats want this guy so bad that they wouldn't put assassination behind it. And I’m gonna tell you something. They've tried impeachment, they've tried another impeachment, they've tried one investigation after another. This is about one thing: this is about stopping him from running in 2024. And I'm gonna tell you something, I'm not into conspiracies, I'm not into anti-government rhetoric. This is the first time in my lifetime that I would say I am deathly afraid for Donald Trump. I would not put assassination behind these people."