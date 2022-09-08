Bernie Kerik: 'If FBI Raid Will Not Stop Donald Trump - Their Next Step Will Be Assassination' | 8 Aug 2022 | President Trump's home Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI on Monday night. Following the raid, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted about their next move: "And just like in other Third World countries, if today's raid by Biden's FBI does not stop Donald Trump from running for president in 2024, their next move will be Assassination." Bernard Kerik also went on Newsmax tonight and echoed this dire warning.