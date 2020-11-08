Bernie supporters, progressives trash Biden-Harris ticket: A 'middle finger' to the base -Some on the left don't appear to be fully onboard with Biden's VP pick | 11 Aug 2020 | Some progressives expressed their frustration and condemnation of Joe Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate. On Tuesday, Biden announced that Harris would be his vice president... Left-leaning journalist Michael Tracey called Biden's selection a "nightmarishly bad pick in every way." "Kamala's presidential campaign was a total humiliating disaster. One of the worst of all time, considering the amount of unearned hype she received. Did everybody miss that, or what?" Tracey asked.