Bethel Park Football Coach Cancels Weightlifting, Tells Players to Shovel Neighbors' Driveways Instead --More than six inches of snow blanketed Western Pennsylvania overnight from Sunday evening through Monday morning. | 17 Jan 2022 | The elderly, disabled, and working single parents are just some of the people on the receiving end of generosity Monday in the South Hills of Pittsburgh. The mantra remained the same for Bethel Park High School football coach Brian DeLallo as his players traded dumbells for shovels: use your legs and keep your back tight. "We would have been in the weight room doing squats, and bench press and power cleans," said DeLallo. More than six inches of snow blanketed western Pennsylvania overnight from Sunday evening through Monday morning. On Twitter, DeLallo said that Monday's weightlifting workout was canceled due to the expected severe weather. He then said to "find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway." DeLallo told his players not to accept any money, allowing the driveway shoveling to serve as Monday’s workout.