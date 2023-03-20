Bible college fires theologian for tweet against homosexuality, threatens to report as terrorist - lawyers --Dr. Aaron Edwards was told his tweet caused 'distress' among members of Britain's Methodist Church | 19 March 2023 | A Methodist Bible college in the U.K. fired a Christian theologian and threatened to report him as a terrorist because of his tweets in opposition to homosexuality, his attorneys claimed. Dr. Aaron Edwards, who taught theology at Cliff College in Derbyshire, England, was dismissed from the school after being accused of "bringing the college into disrepute" on social media last month. "Homosexuality is invading the church," Edwards tweeted on Feb. 19. "Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this [because] they're busy apologizing for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it's true. "This *is* a 'Gospel issue,' by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Savior," Edwards added... Edwards was suspended from the school pending an investigation and the college revealed during a disciplinary hearing on March 8 that it was considering referring him to Prevent, which polices allegations of terrorism in the U.K.