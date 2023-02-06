Bible removed from some Utah school district libraries 'due to vulgarity or violence' | 2 June 2023 | The King James Version of the Bible has been removed from many Davis School District schools after a committee found it contained "vulgarity and violence." A district review committee recently decided to pull the Bible from all schools other than at the high school level. According to a district spokesperson, the committee actually determined the book "does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code," but still pulled it from certain schools because of age appropriateness. Back in March, FOX 13 News's content-sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune obtained a parent's petition, who wrote, "Utah Parents United left off one of the most sex-ridden books around: The Bible. You'll no doubt find that the Bible has 'no serious values for minors' because it’s pornographic by our new definition." According to a district spokesperson, the committee actually determined the book "does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code," but still pulled it from certain schools because of age appropriateness.