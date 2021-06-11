Biden abandoned thousands of Americans and as many as 14,000 in Afghanistan when US fled country | 5 Nov 2021 | Joe Biden and the woke generals abandoned thousands of Americans in Afghanistan and as many as 14,000 during their quick escape from the terrorist-controlled country. And then they left the Taliban with $80 billion in US arms. New figures released by the State Department reveal as many as 14,000 Americans were left to fend for themselves when Biden and the woke generals quickly fled the country due to their artificial timeline. Nearly 100,000 Afghans were able to flee the country in August – most of them were unvetted.