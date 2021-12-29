Biden admin asks Supreme Court to review 'Remain in Mexico' ruling --The petition follows a ruling from an appeals court earlier this month | 29 Dec 2021 | The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday if it is required to continue the Trump-era policy that mandates asylum seekers at the U.S. southern border wait in Mexico until their cases are heard. Established by the Trump administration in January 2019, the "Remain in Mexico" policy, or Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), returned migrants to Mexico to await asylum hearings instead of keeping them in the United States. The Trump administration presented the policy at the time as an important part of its efforts to end "catch-and-release" and stem the flow of illegal immigration. Joe Biden campaigned against the MPP and tried to get rid of it following his inauguration, but his attempts were blocked by a federal court after Texas and Missouri sued.