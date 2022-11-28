Biden Admin Authorizes Chevron to Resume Oil Pumping in Venezuela | 27 Nov 2022 | The Biden administration authorized on Nov. 26 Chevron Corp.'s joint venture to resume oil pumping in Venezuela. "The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Venezuela General License (GL) 41, authorizing Chevron Corporation to resume limited natural resource extraction operations in Venezuela," the Treasury Department said in a statement... The Biden administration's decision comes after the Nicolas Maduro government and opposition political alliance Unitary Platform resumed talks in Mexico City.