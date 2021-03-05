Biden Admin Considering Using Private Firms to Conduct Warrantless Surveillance of U.S. Citizens - CNN | 3 May 2021 | The Biden administration is reportedly considering working with private firms to monitor "extremist chatter by Americans online" because the federal government is legally limited to what they can do without a warrant. The report said the federal government is also banned from using false identities to gain access to private messaging apps and groups. The government can scan public social media profiles. "The plan being discussed inside DHS, according to multiple sources, would, in effect, allow the department to circumvent" laws that limit what the federal government can do in surveilling U.S. citizens without a warrant, CNN reported. "A source familiar with the effort said it is not about decrypting data but rather using outside entities who can legally access these private groups to gather large amounts of information that could help DHS identify key narratives as they emerge."